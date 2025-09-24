Pune Crime: 31-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Running Prostitution Racket Under Guise Of Massage Parlour In Gultekdi | Video Screengrab

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in a joint operation by the Social Security Cell and Swargate Police for running a prostitution racket under the guise of a massage parlour for the last two months in the Gultekdi area of Pune.

The incident took place on Wednesday when police raided Vasundhara Ayurveda Massage Centre following a tip-off.

According to the police, during the operation, six women were rescued, and the prime accused, Vaishali Vishpute (31, owner of the centre and resident of Kondhwa), was arrested. Vishpute had been running the spa and the illegal business for the past two months in the area. Acting on the tip, the accused was caught red-handed while conducting the unlawful activities.

Yashwant Ganpat Rao Nikam, Senior PI of Swargate Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the victims are adults and natives of Maharashtra. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

Asha Walimbe, Senior PI of the Social Security Cell, said police are keeping an eye on such illegal activities across the city. Earlier, one victim was rescued, and an accused named Kavita was arrested on Friday for running Diya Massage Centre in Mukund Nagar.