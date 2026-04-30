Pune Crime: 22-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Inside Home In Suspected One-Sided Love Attack; Accused Absconding

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was stabbed inside her house in Chandan Nagar | Representational Image

Pune, April 30: A 22-year-old woman was brutally attacked with a knife inside her house by a youth obsessed with her in a one-sided love affair. The incident has left residents of the area in shock. The incident took place on Thursday in the Chandan Nagar area, near Borate Vasti, in Dinkar Pathare Vasti (Lane No. 08).

Accused absconding after attack

The injured woman has been identified as Ujwala Devi Dohare, while the accused has been identified as Dilip Rathod (25), who is currently absconding.

According to police, both the accused and the victim reside in the same locality. On the day of the incident, Rathod barged into Dohare’s house and began arguing with her.

Woman stabbed on neck and hand

The situation quickly escalated, and during the altercation, he attacked her with a knife he had brought along with him.

He reportedly stabbed her on the neck and hand, leaving her critically injured. After the attack, the accused fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

Hearing the commotion, the victim’s sister raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to the spot. The injured woman was immediately shifted to a government hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police launch manhunt

A complaint has been registered by the victim’s sister at the Chandan Nagar Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case has been filed, and police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding accused.

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Nilesh Badakh, Senior Police Inspector of Chandan Nagar Police Station, said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was motivated by a one-sided love angle. Further investigation is underway. Soon the accused will be arrested.”

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