Pune Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Booked Over Sexual Conduct With 17-Year-Old Boy In Talegaon Dabhade

21-Year-Old Woman Booked Over Sexual Conduct With 17-Year-Old Boy In Pune's Talegaon Dabhade | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 21-year-old woman has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the father of a 17-year-old boy alleged that she took his son away on the pretext of marriage and kissed him with sexual intent.

The case was registered at Talegaon Dabhade Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate on September 5, based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, a 47-year-old resident of Talegaon Dabhade.

Police say suspect and boy were known to each other

Police identified the suspect as Laxmi Ram Dhangar, 21, a resident of Tadiwala Road near Pune Railway Station. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place between 6 pm on September 3 and 10 am on September 4 near Jijamata Chowk in Talegaon Dabhade.

Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Waghule, who is investigating the case, told The Free Press Journal that the woman and the boy are distant relatives. They had reportedly become acquainted at a relative’s ceremony.

According to Waghule, the woman used to visit Talegaon Dabhade. The boy’s father alleged that she met his son and kissed him, among other acts mentioned in the complaint.

Police said the boy is a Class 12 student and also works part-time.

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Woman detained and served notice

Police have registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

The woman has not been arrested. Waghule said she was detained and served a notice while the investigation continues.

Police are examining the circumstances in which the boy was allegedly taken away and the allegations made by his father.

The minor’s age is central to the case, as the POCSO Act applies to persons below 18 years of age. Police are continuing to investigate the allegations and establish the exact sequence of events.