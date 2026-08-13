Pune Crime: 2 Ghaywal Gang Members Arrested By Kothrud Police | Representative pic

Pune: Kothrud Police have arrested two alleged members of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s gang, including a sharpshooter who had been absconding for nearly a year in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), officials said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Santosh Anant Dhumal, a resident of Indira Shankar Nagari on Paud Road, Kothrud, and Vipul Uttam Majhire, a resident of Ravade in Mulshi taluka. Police said Majhire is known as a sharpshooter.

According to police, two MCOCA cases were registered against the Ghaywal gang following incidents of firing and attacks allegedly aimed at creating terror in the area. In September 2025, members of the gang allegedly opened fire and injured a young man. In another incident, a person was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in an attempt to kill him.

Several accused in these cases have already been arrested, while some are still absconding and are being traced by the Kothrud Police.

Police Constable Landge received information that Dhumal would visit Kothrud Gaothan to meet his wife. After verifying the information, teams were formed under the direction of Senior Police Inspector Arun Ghodke and deployed at Gulmohar Society.

Police personnel positioned themselves at the entry and exit points and near the lift area, while another team began checking the flats. During the operation, Dhumal was spotted attempting to flee from a flat. He allegedly tried to escape through a window but was caught by the police.

During questioning, Dhumal allegedly told police that Majhire would come to meet him behind Joshi Vadevale near Balgandharva Chowk. Police then laid a trap at the location. Majhire arrived shortly afterwards and was arrested.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Sagar Kawade and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Tanwade, with Senior Police Inspector Arun Ghodke and Police Inspectors Anil Mane and Sunil Karote.