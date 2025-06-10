Pune Crime: 15 Vehicles Vandalised In Sinhagad Road Colony; Residents Demand Action Amid Rising Cases |

Around 15 vehicles were vandalised in the early hours of Sunday near Bavanna Chaal at Indira Gandhi Nagar Colony on Sinhagad Road in Pune.

The incident came to light around 3 am, allegedly when a group of unknown people came and tore the seat covers of two-wheelers, broke the horn buttons, smashed the mirrors, and scratched the paint of vehicles.

Cases of vehicle vandalism have seen a sharp increase over the years, rising from 35 in 2022 to 53 in 2023, and further jumping to 89 in 2024.

Residents Demand Action Amid Rising Cases

Speaking to FPJ, a resident said, "The affected vehicles were parked outside homes and along the roadside. Regarding the matter, a police complaint has been lodged at Parvati Police Station."

Deepak Waghmare, one of the complainants, said, “Such incident is not the first time in the colony; earlier also, vehicles were vandalised. From politicians to police, everyone is notified and aware of the terrorism in the area but no major steps have been taken by the police. It is an attack on our peace. Small children usually play at the incident spot; what if they were present at that time?"

Another resident, Satish Bhokare, who found his two-wheeler overturned and damaged, highlighted, “We feel unsafe even in our own homes now. Police need to install CCTV cameras and increase patrolling. If no action is taken, we will be forced to protest.”

Suresh Karale, another complainant, demanded immediate police action. Karale said youths had been seen loitering late at night in the area previously as well. “Goons have damaged our vehicles; who will pay for this loss? Police should arrest the accused.”

Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Namde (Parvati Police Station), speaking to Free Press Journal, said that at the incident spot no CCTV cameras were installed. "However, scanning of nearby CCTV footage is underway, and as the culprits are identified, strict action will be taken," he added.