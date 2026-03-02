Pune: Courtroom Dispute Escalates Into Bloody Scuffle Between Two Women Lawyers In Shivajinagar

Shivajinagar Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: In a shocking incident, a physical altercation broke out between two female lawyers following a dispute within the Motor Vehicles Court premises in Shivajinagar. One female lawyer was injured after being struck in the head with a sharp object during the incident. The Shivajinagar Police have registered a case regarding the matter.

A 42-year-old female lawyer filed the complaint at the Shivajinagar Police Station. Based on her statement, a case has been registered against the opposing female lawyer. According to the police, the complainant resides in Bhawani Peth and has been practising at the Shivajinagar Motor Vehicles Court for the past year and a half.

The Conflict

The dispute between the complainant and the accused lawyer reportedly stemmed from professional jealousy regarding the volume of court cases received. On February 24, the complainant arrived at the court for work in the morning, at which point two lawyers began verbally abusing her.

The argument escalated again in the afternoon. As the complainant was leaving the court, one of the accused lawyers allegedly punched her. This led to a physical scuffle between the two.

Injuries and Police Action

During the struggle, one of the lawyers used a sharp object to attack the complainant, resulting in a head injury. Due to significant blood loss, the victim felt dizzy and fainted. Fellow lawyers at the scene rushed her to a private hospital for treatment.

“A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar Police Station regarding this incident,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Girish Dighavkar of the Shivajinagar Police Station.