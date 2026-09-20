Pune Court Takes Cognizance In Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl At Ruby Hall Clinic | Representational Image

Pune: A Pune court has taken cognizance of a private criminal complaint concerning the death of nine-year-old Rhea Rohan Lobo, who had travelled from Dubai to Pune for medical treatment. The complaint alleges negligence in the treatment provided at Ruby Hall Clinic’s Wanowrie and Sassoon Road facilities between Dec 27, 2021, and Jan 9, 2022.

In an order dated Sep 19, Judicial Magistrate First Class Samruddhi P. Narvekar directed registration of a Regular Criminal Case and issued summons to the suspects. The matter is scheduled for hearing on Oct 19, 2026.

The complaint was filed by Rhea’s uncles, Sunil Savio Lobo and Neil Lobo, represented by Advocate Aashutosh Shrivastava. The suspects include individuals associated with the hospital’s management, medical administration, nursing administration and clinical treatment.

Following the filing of the complaint in 2022, the complainants were examined under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, while an inquiry under Section 202 was conducted through Koregaon Park Police Station. A police report dated Apr 22, 2026, stated that the treatment records had been referred to an Expert Committee at Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the complainants, the committee’s communication dated Mar 4, 2026, recorded a prima facie opinion of medical negligence concerning treatment by Dr Vaibhav Meshram. The opinion and allegations remain subject to contest during the proceedings.

The complaint raises concerns over CT scan findings dated Dec 30, 2021, alleged delay in ventilator support, oxygen supply incidents on Jan 6 and Jan 7, and issues relating to nursing observations, monitor alarms and availability of paediatric ventilatory equipment.

Advocate Aashutosh Shrivastava, speaking to FPJ, said, “The learned JMFC has considered the sworn verification and the documents on record and has found sufficient prima facie grounds to proceed against the suspects. The family seeks a fair judicial examination of the treatment given to Rhea and the circumstances of her death. They have full faith in the Court.”

The court has taken cognizance under Sections 269, 304-A, 336, 338 and 120-B read with Section 34 of the IPC. The order does not determine guilt, and the suspects will have an opportunity to present their defence.