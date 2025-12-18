Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player | Representational Image

Pune: A local court sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for allegedly hacking to death 13-year-old female kabaddi player in Bibwewadi area of the city in 2021.

According to the police, the murder was a fallout of a "one-sided love affair" by a distant relative of the girl, who was a class 8 student.

According to police, the girl was on her way to kabaddi practice at Yash Lawns in the Bibwewadi area around 5.45 pm when four accused came on a motorcycle.

While two remained on the motorbike, the other two, including the prime accused, allegedly attacked her with sharp weapons multiple times on her throat and other body parts.

Additional Sessions Court Judge, S R Salunkhe, on Tuesday sentenced Shubham Bhagwat, 26, to rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 by observing that the offence was 'brutal' in nature.

Prosecution and defence examined a total of 13 witnesses in the case.

