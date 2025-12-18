 Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
A Pune court sentenced Shubham Bhagwat to rigorous life imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 for the brutal 2021 murder of a 13-year-old female kabaddi player in Bibwewadi. The girl, a class 8 student, was attacked by four men on a motorcycle while going to practice. The motive was a one-sided love affair by a distant relative. Thirteen witnesses were examined during the trial.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player | Representational Image

Pune: A local court sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for allegedly hacking to death 13-year-old female kabaddi player in Bibwewadi area of the city in 2021.

According to the police, the murder was a fallout of a "one-sided love affair" by a distant relative of the girl, who was a class 8 student.

According to police, the girl was on her way to kabaddi practice at Yash Lawns in the Bibwewadi area around 5.45 pm when four accused came on a motorcycle.

Additional Sessions Court Judge, S R Salunkhe, on Tuesday sentenced Shubham Bhagwat, 26, to rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 by observing that the offence was 'brutal' in nature.

Prosecution and defence examined a total of 13 witnesses in the case.

