Pune Court Sends ‘Godman’ Rushikesh Vaidya To Police Custody Till April 6 In Sexual Assault Case | Sourced

Pune: A court in Pune on Saturday remanded self-proclaimed godman Rushikesh Vaidya to police custody till April 6 in a sexual assault case. The order was passed by First Class Judicial Magistrate B.S. Jagdale at the Wanowrie Court after he was produced following his arrest.

Vaidya was arrested late Friday night by the Pune Crime Branch from the Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad after he had been on the run. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman by claiming he had divine powers.

According to police reports, the woman came in contact with Vaidya through social media in October 2023. He gained her trust by saying he could teach her spiritual practices and worship methods. Police said he later came to Pune and met her in the Manjari area, where he allegedly drugged and raped her. He is also accused of assaulting her again in Vasai.

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The woman approached the police after another similar case involving a fake godman came to light. She first filed a complaint at Manikpur police station in Vasai. The case was later transferred to the Manjari police station under the Pune City Police Commissionerate for further investigation.

Police formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 6 of Pune Police arrested him from a house of one of his devotees in an upscale housing society in Pimple Saudagar with the help of officials from Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

During the court hearing, the public prosecutor, Kavita Kamble, sought police custody. She told the court that further investigation is needed. Police plan to conduct medical tests, seize the vehicle used in the crime, and verify if any photos have been circulated on social media. They will also probe if the accused had any accomplices.

The court accepted the request and sent Vaidya to police custody till 6th April.