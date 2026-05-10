Pune Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To Four Men In 2021 Gang Rape & Blackmail Case | file pic [Representational Image]

Pune: A Pune court has sentenced four men to double life imprisonment in a 2021 gang rape case in which a young woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted, blackmailed and tortured after obscene videos of her were recorded by the accused.

The verdict was delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Court, Shivajinagar, after the prosecution proved the charges through medical evidence, electronic records and witness testimonies.

About The Crime…

The convicted accused have been identified as Noman alias Arbaz Javed Khan, Sultan alias Mushtaq Salim Sayyad, Riyaz alias Mannan Javed Khan and Sohel Sherali Pirzade.

According to police, the crime took place in 2021 when the accused, acting together, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim against her will. Investigators said the accused also recorded obscene videos of the assault and later used the footage to threaten the victim and repeatedly subject her to gang rape.

Police’s Investigation…

Police said the woman was also physically assaulted and mentally harassed by the accused, who allegedly threatened to kill her and her family members if she spoke about the incidents. Some of the accused were additionally charged with acts of unnatural assault and torture.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Dehu Road Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to gang rape, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, assault, criminal intimidation and unnatural offences. Sections of the Information Technology Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked in the case.

After completing the investigation, the chargesheet was submitted to the court by the then Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Naik-Patil.

Read Also Pune: Two Get Life Imprisonment For Brutal Killing On Karve Road

The Prosecution…

During the trial, Additional Public Prosecutor Patil represented the state and argued the matter before the court. The prosecution presented medical documents, electronic evidence and statements of witnesses to establish the role of the accused in the crime.

Police officials said senior officers of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police closely monitored the investigation to ensure proper collection of evidence and protection of witnesses during the trial.

The investigation and court proceedings were carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey and other senior officers, including Joint Commissioner Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioners Sarang Awad and Basavaraj Teli, Deputy Commissioners Shweta Khedkar and Vishal Gaikwad, and Assistant Commissioner Balasaheb Kopner.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode said officers and staff members continuously coordinated with witnesses and the complainant throughout the investigation and trial to ensure the conviction of the accused.