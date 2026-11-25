Sassoon General Hospital Dean Dr Yellappa Jadhav | Sourced

Pune: Mandar Maruti Kiwale, who was attacked outside the Pune District and Sessions Court on Wednesday, remains critical at Sassoon General Hospital. He has suffered severe injuries to both hands, a fracture at the base of his skull and significant blood loss. Doctors said the next 72 hours would be crucial as they assess the possibility of internal bleeding in his brain.

Sassoon General Hospital Dean Dr Yellappa Jadhav said Kiwale was brought to the hospital with multiple injuries to both hands, including fractures, and the back of his head.

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Kiwale also suffered bullet graze injuries to the right side of his back and the upper part of his right arm. The bullet injuries appeared to be superficial, with no deep penetration, Dr Jadhav said.

Kiwale's blood pressure was 80/60 mmHg at the time of admission, indicating significant blood loss. It improved to 100/70 mmHg after doctors administered intravenous fluids.

Dr Jadhav said the patient was speaking normally and responding to treatment. However, doctors are yet to determine whether the skull fracture has caused bleeding within the brain.

A team of specialists, including general surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, plastic surgeons and neurosurgeons, has stabilised him for now. Doctors were scheduled to take him to the operation theatre for further treatment.

The dean said it was too early to comment on Kiwale's prognosis. Doctors will assess the extent of blood loss and the results of further investigations before deciding on the next course of treatment.

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Attacked outside court on hearing day

Kiwale was attacked near Gate No. 4 of the court on Wednesday afternoon. The assailants allegedly opened fire before attacking him with koytas (sharp-edged weapons) and fleeing on two-wheelers.

The attack took place on the day Kiwale's murder case was scheduled for a hearing. He is Accused No. 3 in Sessions Case No. 759/2025, pertaining to a murder case registered at Ambegaon Police Station. The case was at the evidence stage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Gauhar Hasan had earlier told The Free Press Journal that the police had identified some suspects and deployed multiple Crime Branch teams to trace them. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.