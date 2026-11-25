Pune Court Attack: Two Suspects Detained Near Daund While Trying To Flee; Murder Case Accused Remains Critical | AI

Pune: The Pune Crime Branch has detained two suspects near Daund in connection with the attack on Mandar Maruti Kiwale, an accused in a murder case, outside the Pune District and Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan told The Free Press Journal that the involvement of the two suspects in the attack was yet to be established.

“We have detained two suspects near Daund. They were trying to flee on a two-wheeler. Whether they are the main accused or were involved in the attack is part of the investigation. We are interrogating them, and more details will emerge soon,” Hasan said.

Victim remains critical at Sassoon Hospital

Kiwale is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. He suffered serious injuries to both hands and a fracture at the base of his skull. He also sustained bullet graze injuries to the right side of his back and upper right arm.

Sassoon General Hospital Dean Dr Yellappa Jadhav said Kiwale had lost a significant amount of blood before admission. His blood pressure improved after doctors administered intravenous fluids. However, his condition remains critical, and the next 72 hours are crucial.

Attack linked to past enmity, says Mohol

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said he had spoken to Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar after the incident. Citing preliminary police information, Mohol said the attack appeared to be linked to past enmity arising from a murder case in Katraj.

Kiwale is Accused No. 3 in the April 2025 murder case of Shubham Subhash Chavan in Santosh Nagar, Katraj. The case was listed for hearing before the Pune Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Mohol also said Kiwale had been released from jail on bail four days before the attack. He said he had instructed senior police officials to arrest everyone involved and take stringent action against them.

The attack took place near Gate No. 4 of the Pune District and Sessions Court. The assailants allegedly opened fire at Kiwale before attacking him with koytas (sharp-edged weapons) and fleeing on two-wheelers. The police are investigating the motive behind the assault.

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