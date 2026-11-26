Pune Court Attack's Suspects Remanded In Police Custody For Six Days | Representational Image

Pune: A day after a brutal attack outside the Pune District and Sessions Court in Shivajinagar, the court on Thursday remanded the suspects in police custody for six days, until Dec 2. The police had sought 10 days of custody to recover the weapons allegedly used in the attack, uncover the conspiracy and identify others involved.

The suspects appeared before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate SD Panjwani, who pronounced the order after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence.

Advocate Shubhangi Parulekar, who represents the victim, Mandar Kiwale, said he remained in critical condition.

Parulekar said, “The incident that took place yesterday has left the victim in a critical condition. He is still fighting for his life and undergoing treatment. The police acted promptly throughout the day, arrested the accused and produced them before the court today.”

Explaining the grounds for seeking police custody, Parulekar said the police had informed the court through their remand report that the suspects were not cooperating with the investigation. Investigators are yet to recover the two billhooks (koytas) allegedly used in the attack.

She said, “The case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. However, it could be converted into a murder case under Section 302 if the victim succumbs to his injuries, as his condition remains critical.”

According to the preliminary police investigation, an old dispute, possibly related to land, may have triggered the attack. However, investigators suspect a larger conspiracy and are trying to establish who planned and orchestrated the assault.

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During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the police had seized the vehicles allegedly used in the attack and that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and mobile phone recordings contained visuals of the incident. The police also sought to establish the source of the pistol and billhooks allegedly brought for the attack and collect further evidence.

Meanwhile, the defence argued that the police had implicated the suspects merely because they lived in the same locality.

Parulekar said, “The incident took place barely 50 metres from the court premises, making it extremely serious. The police needed sufficient custody to ensure an impartial and thorough investigation and uncover the actual mastermind behind the attack.”