Pune Court Attack Linked To Katraj Murder, Says Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol; Victim Was Released On Bail 4 Days Ago | ANI

Pune: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday said the attack on Mandar Maruti Kiwale, an accused in a murder case, outside the Pune District and Sessions Court was linked to a previous murder in Katraj. He said the preliminary police investigation indicated that the assault stemmed from past enmity.

Mohol said he had spoken to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and senior police officials after learning about the incident. According to the information shared with him, Kiwale was released from jail on bail four days before the attack.

#WATCH | Pimpri-Chinchwad, MH: On the firing incident outside the Pune district court, Union Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol says, "I have also discussed this with the Police Commissioner. According to the police's preliminary assessment, the victim of the attack is currently undergoing medical treatment at Sassoon Hospital. It is worth noting that about four to five months ago, a murder took place in Katraj; the accused in that case had been released from jail on bail just four days ago, and it is this same individual who has now been attacked. While the police are conducting an investigation, the recurring nature of such incidents in a city like Pune is entirely unacceptable..." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Mohol Calls For Stringent Action

Speaking to reporters during the inauguration of two new stations on Pune Metro Line 3, Mohol said the police must take stringent action against those involved.

"Whether it is gang warfare or attacks arising from past rivalries, such incidents will not be tolerated in Pune," Mohol said.

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He added that he had given strict instructions to the Police Commissioner to arrest everyone involved in the attack and take action against them.

Victim Accused In Katraj Murder Case

Kiwale is Accused No. 3 in a murder case registered at Ambegaon Police Station in connection with the killing of Shubham Subhash Chavan in Santosh Nagar, Katraj, in April 2025.

The case is pending before the Pune Sessions Court and is at the evidence stage, with Nov 25 listed as the next hearing date.

However, the exact motive behind Wednesday's attack and the role of each suspect are still under investigation.

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Broad Daylight Attack Outside Court

The attack took place near Gate No. 4 of the court on Wednesday afternoon. The assailants allegedly arrived on two-wheelers, opened fire at Kiwale and then attacked him with koytas (sharp-edged weapons) before fleeing.

Kiwale suffered serious injuries to both hands, a fracture at the base of his skull and bullet graze injuries to his back and right arm. He is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors said his condition remains critical and the next 72 hours would be crucial.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Gauhar Hasan had earlier said that the police had identified some suspects and deployed several Crime Branch teams to trace them.