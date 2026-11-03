Pune: Country's First 25-Acre Road Safety Research And Training Centre Coming Up At Saswad |

Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik inspected the country's first Road Safety Research and Training Centre being developed at Saswad in Purandar taluka of Pune district. During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing work and directed officials to ensure that the facility is developed with high construction standards, modern technology and effective infrastructure.

Sarnaik reviewed the progress of the Automated Vehicle Testing Centre, Automated Driving Test Track and the proposed State Road Safety Training and Research Institute. The project is being developed on 25 acres of land at Saswad.

Once operational, the Automated Vehicle Testing Centre will make vehicle fitness inspections more transparent, accurate and scientific. Equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, the facility will examine critical vehicle components, including brakes, suspension systems, lights and pollution emissions. The automated process is expected to reduce the time required for fitness tests while improving road safety.

The Automated Driving Test Track will assess applicants' driving skills through a series of practical tests, including figure-eight and H-shaped tracks, uphill and downhill stretches, and curved routes. The system is expected to minimise human intervention and make the process of issuing driving licences more objective, transparent and reliable.

The proposed State Road Safety Training and Research Institute will focus on upgrading the skills and knowledge of officers and employees of the Motor Vehicles Department. Training will cover modern automotive technologies, amendments to motor vehicle laws, road safety measures and traffic management.

The centre is expected to play an important role in strengthening vehicle safety standards, improving driver assessment systems and building institutional capacity in the transport sector.