 Pune: Constable From Kondhwa Police Honoured For Solving Fatal Hit-And-Run Case
The incident claimed the life of a young newlywed man.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
The residents of Kondhwa gathered in admiration and gratitude as they felicitated Police Constable Dinesh Raskar from Kondhwa Police Station for his exceptional investigative skills that resulted in the arrest of a truck driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. The incident claimed the life of a young newlywed man.

Constable Dinesh Raskar painstakingly examined approximately 150 trucks, meticulously scrutinized countless hours of CCTV footage, and coordinated with multiple transport offices in the vicinity. Despite the truck's license plate being obscured from the camera, Constable Dinesh's keen observations propelled him towards a breakthrough.

