Pune: Congress Assigns Former MLA Mohan Joshi Special Responsibility For State Municipal Elections

Maharashtra State Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has entrusted the special responsibility of the municipal elections in the state to former MLA and senior vice president of the state Congress, Mohan Joshi, to strengthen the party organisation.

To strengthen the party organisation, necessary measures should be suggested under special projects in the municipal sector, and discussions should be held with the state president to implement them.

The party has said in a letter to Mohan Joshi that complete organisational information of the Congress party in the municipal sector should be obtained by contacting the district president. State President Harshvardhan Sapkal has expressed the expectation that Mohan Joshi will fulfil this responsibility properly as he has long political experience, organisational skills and public relations skills.

Former MLA Mohan Joshi has previously worked as an in-charge in 12 states in the country, including Maharashtra, during the Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections. Mohan Joshi had done remarkable work on behalf of the party in the assembly elections in Telangana state.

He has extensive experience in the work of the organisation, having held the positions of State Youth Congress President, Pune City Congress President, and Maharashtra State City Congress Vice President in the party organisation.