 Pune: COEP Students Protest Fee Hike, Call For Rollback; University Promises Review
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Pune: COEP Students Protest Fee Hike, Call For Rollback; University Promises Review

Students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the main building of COEP Technological University on Monday against the recent increase in tuition fees. The agitation ended after the university administration issued a written assurance stating that the students’ demands would be reviewed and a committee would be formed to examine the issue

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Pune: COEP Students Protest Fee Hike, Call For Rollback; University Promises Review
Pune: COEP Students Protest Fee Hike, Call For Rollback; University Promises Review | Sourced

Pune: Students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the main building of COEP Technological University on Monday against the recent increase in tuition fees.

The agitation ended after the university administration issued a written assurance stating that the students’ demands would be reviewed and a committee would be formed to examine the issue.

A large number of students participated in the protest, raising slogans against the university administration and demanding the rollback of the revised fee structure.

ABVP claimed it had submitted several representations to the university earlier, requesting a review of the fee hike, but did not receive a satisfactory response.

During the protest, the student organisation submitted a charter of demands. It sought the immediate withdrawal of the fee hike and demanded that annual fee revisions should not exceed 10%, with the 2022-23 academic year’s fee structure treated as the base.

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It also asked the university to disclose the financial basis for the revised fees and introduce financial assistance and fee concessions for economically weaker students.

Students also raised concerns over hostel facilities, mess services and campus safety.

Following discussions with the protesters, the university administration issued a written circular, assuring that the demands would be examined.

It also announced that a committee comprising student representatives, faculty members and government officials would be constituted to review the fee revision and recommend further action.

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ABVP Pune Metropolitan Secretary Radhey Bahegavhankar said COEP is one of the country’s leading technical institutions and attracts students from rural areas across India.

He said the fee hike should be withdrawn and future annual revisions should be capped at 10% in line with AICTE norms.

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