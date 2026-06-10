Pune: Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke Threatens Nationwide Agitation If Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Fails To Resign | Sourced

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Wednesday announced that the organisation would launch a nationwide protest after staging a silent demonstration at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on June 11 if the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign.

Addressing a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan in Pune, Dipke alleged that repeated examination failures, paper leaks, and corruption in recruitment and entrance examinations, including SSC GD, CBSE, and NEET, have severely affected students and job aspirants across the country.

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"There have been multiple instances of examination failures, paper leaks and irregularities. Students and aspirants are frustrated and disappointed. Someone must be held accountable and answer these concerns. The Education Minister should take responsibility and resign," Dipke said.

Referring to a protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, he said the Pune agitation would be the second phase of the campaign. He warned that if the minister does not step down, the organisation would intensify its movement and expand it across the country.

"We will launch nationwide protests in cities including Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar. There must be accountability and justice for students whose futures have been affected by these irregularities," he said.

Dipke claimed that the organisation also plans to take the campaign to an international level to draw attention to the concerns of students and youth. He appealed to young people to participate in the movement and raise their voices against alleged corruption in the education and examination system.

"A single voice can be suppressed, but lakhs of voices cannot be silenced. We expect thousands of people to join the Pune protest," he said.

Highlighting the response received during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, Dipke said the support reflected growing dissatisfaction among youth and showed that students were no longer afraid to question those in power.

Drawing a comparison with disciplinary action against employees, he questioned why accountability had not been fixed despite allegations of large-scale irregularities in examinations.

"If an employee commits a mistake, suspension follows immediately, and even a minor error can cost someone a job. Then why has no action been taken against those responsible for such major examination controversies?" he asked.