Pune: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Bhimashankar Temple, Prays for Good Rains and Farmer Prosperity |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took darshan of the Jyotirlinga at Sri Kshetra Bhimashankar temple and performed the pooja with due rituals. He expressed his wish for good rains across the state, abundant crops in the fields, and for the prosperity and happiness of the farmers in Maharashtra.

After the pooja, Chief Minister Shinde was felicitated by the Bhimashankar Devasthan Trust. Present at the event were MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MHADA's Pune Housing and Area Development Board Chairman Shivajirao Adharao Patil, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Santosh Patil, Pune Rural Police Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Collector Ajay More, former MLA Sharad Sonwane, among others.

Following the darshan at Bhimashankar, Chief Minister Shinde remarked that devotees from across the state are fortunate to receive darshan here. He mentioned that, as in previous years, he has come for darshan on Shravani Monday. He shared that after the darshan and abhishek, he felt a deep sense of satisfaction. The ancient temple, according to him, radiates positive energy. He prayed that with the blessings of Bhimashankar, the people of the state may lead happy and prosperous lives, with positive changes in their circumstances.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar

Maharashtra is an advanced state, and we have initiated many welfare schemes. "We are implementing programs like the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme, Annapurna Scheme, Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, Free Vocational Higher Education for Girls, and the Scheme for Senior Citizens, among others. We are striving to balance welfare schemes with development. I pray for the strength, motivation, and energy to continue this work," Shinde said.