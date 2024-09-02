 Pune: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Bhimashankar Temple, Prays for Good Rains and Farmer Prosperity
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Bhimashankar Temple, Prays for Good Rains and Farmer Prosperity

Pune: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Bhimashankar Temple, Prays for Good Rains and Farmer Prosperity

After the pooja, Chief Minister Shinde was felicitated by the Bhimashankar Devasthan Trust. Present at the event were MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MHADA's Pune Housing and Area Development Board Chairman Shivajirao Adharao Patil, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Santosh Patil, Pune Rural Police Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Collector Ajay More, former MLA Sharad Sonwane, among others.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Bhimashankar Temple, Prays for Good Rains and Farmer Prosperity |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took darshan of the Jyotirlinga at Sri Kshetra Bhimashankar temple and performed the pooja with due rituals. He expressed his wish for good rains across the state, abundant crops in the fields, and for the prosperity and happiness of the farmers in Maharashtra.

After the pooja, Chief Minister Shinde was felicitated by the Bhimashankar Devasthan Trust. Present at the event were MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MHADA's Pune Housing and Area Development Board Chairman Shivajirao Adharao Patil, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Santosh Patil, Pune Rural Police Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Collector Ajay More, former MLA Sharad Sonwane, among others.

Following the darshan at Bhimashankar, Chief Minister Shinde remarked that devotees from across the state are fortunate to receive darshan here. He mentioned that, as in previous years, he has come for darshan on Shravani Monday. He shared that after the darshan and abhishek, he felt a deep sense of satisfaction. The ancient temple, according to him, radiates positive energy. He prayed that with the blessings of Bhimashankar, the people of the state may lead happy and prosperous lives, with positive changes in their circumstances.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Viral Video Shows Over 15 Assailants Targeting Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar
article-image

Maharashtra is an advanced state, and we have initiated many welfare schemes. "We are implementing programs like the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme, Annapurna Scheme, Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, Free Vocational Higher Education for Girls, and the Scheme for Senior Citizens, among others. We are striving to balance welfare schemes with development. I pray for the strength, motivation, and energy to continue this work," Shinde said.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in
SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Bhimashankar Temple, Prays for Good Rains and Farmer Prosperity

Pune: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Bhimashankar Temple, Prays for Good Rains and Farmer Prosperity

Water Cut in Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 3 Due to Maintenance and Repairs

Water Cut in Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 3 Due to Maintenance and Repairs

Dnyansagar College Students Celebrate Gokul Ashtami with Traditional Spirit, Praised by Leaders

Dnyansagar College Students Celebrate Gokul Ashtami with Traditional Spirit, Praised by Leaders

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...