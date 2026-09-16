Pune: CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Manoj Jarange To Avoid Agitation During Ganeshotsav, Says ‘12 Of 13 Demands Accepted’ | File Photos

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his visit to Pune on Wednesday, appealed to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange to reconsider any decision to launch an agitation in Mumbai or Pune during the ongoing Ganeshotsav, citing concerns over his health as well as large gatherings during the festival.

Fadnavis said the state government had accepted most of Jarange’s demands and kept the channel of dialogue open. “The government has accepted 12 of the 13 demands. There is a legal hurdle with regard to one demand, and we have explained this to them,” he said.

“The state government has always held discussions and has kept the doors of dialogue open,” Fadnavis said. He also expressed concern over Jarange’s prolonged hunger strike. “We are concerned about Manoj Jarange’s health. He should take care of his health. The hunger strike can be undertaken even later,” he said.

With Ganeshotsav underway in Mumbai and Pune, Fadnavis urged Jarange not to take a decision that could create tension during the festival. “There is great enthusiasm during Ganeshotsav and a large number of people are present. In such a situation, he should not take a decision that could create tension,” he said.

On the drought situation, Fadnavis said the state was facing a serious challenge due to a prolonged break in rainfall after a good start to the monsoon. “There is a drought situation. After good rainfall initially, there has been a long dry spell, creating a major problem for farmers,” he said.

Fadnavis said the issue was discussed in detail at the Cabinet meeting and that the government was undertaking preliminary surveys. “Under NDRF norms, the survey cannot be conducted until October 5, but we are carrying out a preliminary survey before that,” he said.

Fadnavis added, “Whatever the area, we will provide full assistance to the farmers. With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the state government stands firmly with the farmers.”