Pune: CM Devendra Fadnavis Clears 50-Acre Land Transfer For Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Headquarters In Tathawade

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maharashtra government has allotted 50 acres of land in Tathawade to the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate for its new headquarters, parade ground and other related facilities. The land has been transferred from the Animal Husbandry Department to the Home Department free of cost.

The decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Revenue and Forest Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) approving the transfer following the initiative of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The government has transferred 20 hectares (around 50 acres) from the Bull Mother Farm at Tathawade, which is spread across nearly 68 hectares. The land has been handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner under the Home Department without charging an occupancy price or land revenue.

Bawankule said the Pune District Collector has been directed to identify and hand over a contiguous 20-hectare parcel from one side of the farm to the Home Department.

The government has imposed several conditions to protect the animal breeding farm that will continue to operate on the remaining land. The police commissionerate will have to install sound barriers at its own cost to ensure that activities at the headquarters and parade ground do not disturb the animals or affect the farm's biosecurity.

The Home Department will also have to bear the cost of any changes required to roads, water supply, electricity and other basic infrastructure due to the land transfer.

According to the GR, construction and use of the land for the approved purpose must begin within three years of taking possession. The land can be used only for the sanctioned project. If the conditions are violated, the government will have the authority to take back the land.