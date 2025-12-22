Pune Civic Polls: PMC Sets Up Voter Help Desk, Round-The-Clock Grievance Cell | File Photo

To ease the civic election process, the Pune Municipal Corporation Election Office has set up a voter help desk and a media room to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

These facilities are available at the Main Municipal Building and at the offices of Municipal Assistant Commissioners across the city. Voters can report problems such as polling issues, violations of the model code of conduct, or any other election-related complaints.

A Grievance Redressal and Voter Complaints Cell will function round the clock during the election period. The cell is located at the Disaster Management Department on the second floor of the Main Municipal Building.

Citizens can register complaints by calling 020-2550-1490 or by emailing complaint.election@punecorporation.org . The PMC Election Office is functioning from Swami Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Bhavan, 3rd Floor, Shivajinagar. For information, citizens can contact 020-2550-6642/43 or email election@punecorporation.org.

The election administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate and report any issues promptly to ensure free and fair municipal elections.