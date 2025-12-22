 Pune Civic Polls: PMC Sets Up Voter Help Desk, Round-The-Clock Grievance Cell
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Civic Polls: PMC Sets Up Voter Help Desk, Round-The-Clock Grievance Cell

Pune Civic Polls: PMC Sets Up Voter Help Desk, Round-The-Clock Grievance Cell

To ease the civic election process, the Pune Municipal Corporation Election Office has set up a voter help desk and a media room to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune Civic Polls: PMC Sets Up Voter Help Desk, Round-The-Clock Grievance Cell | File Photo

To ease the civic election process, the Pune Municipal Corporation Election Office has set up a voter help desk and a media room to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

These facilities are available at the Main Municipal Building and at the offices of Municipal Assistant Commissioners across the city. Voters can report problems such as polling issues, violations of the model code of conduct, or any other election-related complaints.

A Grievance Redressal and Voter Complaints Cell will function round the clock during the election period. The cell is located at the Disaster Management Department on the second floor of the Main Municipal Building.

Read Also
NHAI Clears DPR For New Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Travel Time To Drop To 90 Minutes
article-image

Citizens can register complaints by calling 020-2550-1490 or by emailing complaint.election@punecorporation.org. The PMC Election Office is functioning from Swami Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Bhavan, 3rd Floor, Shivajinagar. For information, citizens can contact 020-2550-6642/43 or email election@punecorporation.org.

FPJ Shorts
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here

The election administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate and report any issues promptly to ensure free and fair municipal elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angels Of Pune: Pune's Muktaa Foundation Works To Break Mental Health Stigma Through Free...

Angels Of Pune: Pune's Muktaa Foundation Works To Break Mental Health Stigma Through Free...

Raksha Khadse, Gulabrao Patil, And Sanjay Savkare's Candidates Rejected In Jalgaon polls

Raksha Khadse, Gulabrao Patil, And Sanjay Savkare's Candidates Rejected In Jalgaon polls

Nashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management

Nashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management

Nashik: Sonal Ichale-Date's 'Gramarang' Showcases Diverse Colours Of Rural Life

Nashik: Sonal Ichale-Date's 'Gramarang' Showcases Diverse Colours Of Rural Life

Nashik: MSEDCL's 'Swagat Cell' Portal Connects 278 Industrial Associations For 24x7 Support

Nashik: MSEDCL's 'Swagat Cell' Portal Connects 278 Industrial Associations For 24x7 Support