Pune Civic Polls On Jan 15: Here's How To Check If You're On The Voter List |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is headed for polls on January 15, alongside 28 other civic bodies across Maharashtra. PMC, Maharashtra’s largest civic body in terms of area, will see an electoral contest for the 165 seats.

The last election was held in 2017, and the elected body’s five-year term ended in 2022. The subsequent elections were delayed from 2022 to 2026 due to reservation-related issues that were challenged in the Supreme Court.

Who is eligible to vote in PMC polls?

An individual must be an Indian citizen aged 18 years or older to be eligible for voting for the PMC polls. The resident must reside within the Pune city limits and have their name listed in the electoral roll for the ward they live in. While those who have recently relocated to Pune should update their address in the electoral roll.

How to check if your name is on the voter list:

To check if your name is on the voter list for the upcoming civic polls, go to electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and choose one of the following:

- Search by Details: Under this option, you have to provide your name, father/spouse name, date of birth, state, and district.

- Search by Mobile: Provide your registered phone number and dial in the OTP sent to that number.

- Search by EPIC Number: Type your EPIC Number and select the state