Pune City Records Over 2,600 Suicide Cases In Three Years, Men Account For Nearly 77 Percent Of Deaths | Representational Image

Pune: More than 2,600 suicide cases have been registered within the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissionerate over the past three years, with men accounting for nearly 77 per cent of the total deaths. The figures highlight a significant gender disparity, with 2,065 male and 627 female suicide cases recorded between 2024 and 2026.

Annual Figures Reveal Consistently Higher Suicide Deaths Among Men

The year-wise data shows that 227 women died by suicide in 2024, followed by 225 in 2025 and 176 in 2026. Among men, the police recorded 676 cases in 2024, 740 in 2025 and 649 in 2026. The figures for 2026 are for the period covered by the data and should not be treated as a complete calendar-year count.

Another significant finding is that suicide notes allegedly blaming individuals for harassment or other reasons were recovered in 188 cases during the three-year period. These cases indicate that allegations of harassment and personal disputes also emerge during investigations into suicide deaths.

Police Statistics Cover All Age Groups

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gauhar Hasan said the statistics cover all age groups and include both men and women.

Asked about suicides allegedly linked to dowry harassment, Hasan said it was difficult to establish the exact number of such cases separately.

"Police are always ready to help people facing any form of harassment, whether physical, mental, emotional or financial. People should not resort to taking such an extreme step. They should approach the police directly at their local police station or call the emergency helpline 112. We will extend assistance and ensure that offenders face legal consequences," Hasan said.

The police have urged citizens experiencing harassment, domestic disputes or emotional distress to seek timely intervention and support rather than suffer in silence.

The story can be built around the gender-wise disparity, the consistent number of male suicides, and the police's appeal to people facing harassment to seek help rather than take an extreme step.

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