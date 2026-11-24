MSRTC Scraps ₹11.80 NCMC Card Recharge Commission, Reduces Minimum Top-Up Amount From ₹50 To ₹5 | AI

Mumbai: In a relief to passengers using the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the corporation has decided to scrap the Rs 11.80 commission charged on every card recharge transaction. It has also reduced the minimum recharge denomination from Rs 50 to Rs 5, allowing passengers to top up their cards with smaller amounts instead of keeping excess money locked in their accounts.

Decision Follows Repeated Complaints From Women And Senior Citizens

The changes follow repeated complaints from passengers, particularly senior citizens and women travelling under government concession schemes, who had to bear an additional charge while recharging their cards. Under the earlier arrangement, authorised agents received Rs 11.80 for every top-up transaction, including applicable taxes. This amount was deducted during the recharge process, reducing the actual balance credited to the passenger's card. With the commission provision being discontinued, the MSRTC has introduced a uniform recharge fee structure for authorised agents and conductors. Transaction-related taxes, however, will continue to apply, senior MSRTC officials said.

Lower Recharge Denomination To Benefit Rural Passengers

The reduction in the minimum recharge amount is expected to benefit passengers travelling on shorter and cheaper routes, particularly in rural areas. Since fares on several rural routes are relatively low, passengers often ended up with unused balances because the earlier system required recharging in multiples of Rs 50. Under the revised arrangement, passengers can now recharge their cards with Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 20 and other amounts in multiples of Rs 5.

In another passenger-friendly change, the MSRTC has enabled card recharges through the BHIM app. Passengers can scan the QR code printed on the back of their NCMC card using the app and complete the transaction by entering an amount in multiples of Rs 5. Recharge facilities will also continue to be available through bus conductors, top-up counters at bus stations and authorised agents.

The NCMC initiative was introduced to ensure that travel concessions provided by the state government reach beneficiaries through a transparent and digital system. Registration and card distribution for Amrut senior citizens, senior citizens and women beneficiaries began on February 16, 2026.

As of November 23, around 1.47 crore concession beneficiaries had registered for the cards, of which 1.29 crore cards are currently active. The corporation aims to provide registered beneficiaries with their cards within 30 days of registration.

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