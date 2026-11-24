Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's Unofficial Non-Veg Food Ban At General Body Meetings Sparks Political Row, Angers Agri-Koli Corporators | Representational Image

​​Mira Bhayander: A six-month-old shift away from serving non-vegetarian food during general body meetings at the BJP-ruled Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has triggered intense political pushback, cultural debate, and growing discontent among Agri-Koli corporators.

25-Year-Old Culinary Tradition Discontinued

​Whenever general body (Mahasabha) proceedings run longer than three hours, the civic administration provides meals for corporators, officials, and journalists. For the past 25 years, an unwritten tradition had included local Agri-Koli style non-vegetarian dishes such as fish, chicken, and mutton alongside vegetarian options. However, over the last six months, only vegetarian meals have been served.

​Although the civic administration has not issued an official order announcing a ban, talk of an "unofficial ban" has gained traction inside the corporation and across the city.

Agri-Koli Corporators Express Discontent Across Party Lines

​Mira Bhayandar is historically an Agri-Koli settlement, and non-vegetarian food is a core part of the community's culinary culture. Dropping meat from the menu has drawn sharp criticism from Shiv Sena and Congress corporators, as well as Agri-Koli corporators within the ruling BJP itself. Agri-Koli corporators within the BJP have reportedly begun sharing information about the order's background with the opposition, fueling speculation of a possible political showdown and even a potential split within the ruling party in the civic body.

Local media and opposition leaders have accused the ruling side of covert political maneuvering, alleging the move was influenced by Jain community leaders and aimed at appeasing the Jain vote bank. Observers warn that the issue could inflame political and cultural tensions in Mira Bhayandar in the coming days.

Discussions are underway among ruling BJP and opposition corporators over who actually issued the directive to the administration regarding the non-vegetarian food.

​Anticipating political escalation, the administration has remained cautious. MBMC Secretary Dinesh Kangude confirmed only that the administration provides meals if a meeting continues for more than three hours, declining to comment on whether the meals provided are vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

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