Teachers, education staff and firefighters receive recognition for their contributions at the ninth Vasant Smruti Awards in Thane | File Photo

Thane, November 24, 2026: In a ceremony recognising excellence in education alongside frontline bravery, 159 educators and staff members from across the Konkan division, as well as fire brigade personnel who conducted rescue operations during Diwali blazes in the Raheja Garden area, were felicitated in Thane on Tuesday.

Held to mark the 77th birth anniversary of late mass leader Vasantrao Davkhare, the ninth edition of the Vasant Smruti Adarsh Shikshak Puraskar honoured 125 teachers, nine educational institution heads and 25 non-teaching staff members.

Alongside the academic honours, special recognition was conferred upon firefighters for their prompt and courageous response during fire incidents in the Raheja Garden residential complex during Diwali.

Educators And Institutional Staff Honoured

Conceptualised and organised by Konkan Graduates constituency MLC Adv. Niranjan Davkhare, the ceremony was chaired by BJP state president and MLA Ravindra Chavan.

Prominent leaders and officials in attendance included MLA Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, MLA Madhavi Naik, newly elected MLA Kaustubh Gavde, BJP Teachers Cell state in-charge Sunil Lodha, Thane city district president Sandeep Lele, Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil and several other office-bearers.

Addressing the gathering, Adv. Niranjan Davkhare emphasised that teachers are vital architects of society who go beyond textbook instruction to shape students' ideas, values and character.

He added that educational institution heads and non-teaching staff make equally indispensable contributions, and the annual awards seek to acknowledge and encourage every pillar of the education ecosystem.

Raheja Garden Firefighters Felicitated

Organisers also paid tribute to the fire brigade personnel who risked their lives during the Diwali fire incidents at Raheja Garden, noting that their timely intervention and rescue efforts prevented potential loss of life.

Speaking at the event, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan recalled his close association with the late Vasantrao Davkhare, sharing that Vasantrao had placed his trust in him by entrusting Niranjan Davkhare's responsibility to him. Chavan stated that he has stood firmly behind Niranjan ever since and remains committed to upholding that bond and trust.

Initiative Completes Nine Years

BJP Teachers Cell state in-charge Sunil Lodha remarked that honouring teachers celebrates their pivotal role in shaping society, while noting that the educational system cannot function completely without non-teaching staff and institutional heads. He praised the initiative as an inspiring effort that brings all stakeholders onto a unified platform.

Marking its ninth consecutive year, the Vasant Smruti Awards initiative has now cumulatively felicitated more than 1,125 teachers, over 40 educational institution heads and more than 50 non-teaching staff members.

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For this edition, a selection committee reviewed online applications invited from all five districts of the Konkan division, presenting each honouree with a memento, a certificate and a citation (maanpatra), further cementing the programme's role as a sustained platform for educational excellence in the region.

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