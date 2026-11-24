Thane: Over A Dozen Fall Ill After Eating Chicken Shawarma In Bhiwandi; Pregnant Woman, 2-Year-Old Among Patients | AI

Thane: More than a dozen people reportedly fell ill after consuming chicken shawarma from a food stall near Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. A pregnant woman and a two-year-old child were among those affected in the suspected food poisoning incident.

Patients Develop Vomiting, Diarrhoea And Fever

According to preliminary information, the patients, aged between two and 40, developed symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and fever after reportedly consuming chicken shawarma from AK Shawarma stall near Vanjarpatti Naka.

The affected individuals were admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi for medical treatment.

Following the incident, action against the stall owner has been initiated.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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