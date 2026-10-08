Pune: City Records 35.7°C As October Heat Pushes Temperatures Above Normal |

Pune: The city is witnessing an unusually hot October, with daytime temperatures rising 3°C to 4°C above normal. Shivajinagar recorded 35.2°C on Wednesday, after the mercury touched 35.7°C on Tuesday, the eighth-highest October maximum at the station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast maximum temperatures of 36°C to 37°C over the next few days. If temperatures reach 37°C, the current spell could rank among Pune's highest October temperatures.

The heat is being felt across the city. On Wednesday, Lohegaon recorded 35.8°C, Chinchwad 35.2°C, Pashan 34.4°C, NDA 33.8°C and Magarpatta 33.6°C.

IMD scientist SD Sanap said the current heat is linked to several factors. With the monsoon having withdrawn, its winds are no longer influencing the region. Dry air from an anticyclonic circulation over northwest India and clear afternoon skies are also pushing temperatures higher.

El Nino is another contributing factor, with higher post-monsoon temperatures and extreme heat having been observed during previous El Nino years.

Sanap said temperatures of 35°C to 36°C have been recorded in October earlier, but the current levels are unusually high. He added that while 36°C to 37°C is possible, forecasts carry an uncertainty of around 2°C in either direction.