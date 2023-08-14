Pune City East Postal Depart Leads Grand Bike Rally to Promote 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0' Initiative | Twitter Pune Pulse

Pune: Demonstrating their patriotism for the country, the Pune City East Postal Department orchestrated a grand bike rally on August 11 as a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0" initiative. This initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to display the Indian flag on homes from August 13 to 15 in celebration of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, aims to foster a sense of unity and devotion among the populace towards the nation.

The pivotal aspect of this endeavour lies in its mission to involve every individual in India's commemoration of freedom. To aid in this endeavor, the Indian Postal Department is distributing flags to households across the nation.

Homage to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar

The bike rally commenced with great enthusiasm from Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pune Camp. The participants in the rally paid homage to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr. Abhijit Ichke, a prominent figure in the Pune City East Postal Department, orchestrated the rally. Both postal department employees and ordinary citizens participated with fervor.

The culmination of the rally took place at the Pune Head Post Office (Pune GPO). There, the participants came together to celebrate the unity and pride symbolized by the Indian flag. Dr. Bharat Ratna, leader of the Pune City East Postal Department, expressed gratitude to all for their enthusiastic participation and dedication.

Every Citizen Should Participate in Independence Celebration

During the closing event, Dr. Abhijit Ichke addressed the gathering. He encouraged every individual to actively engage in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence by displaying the Indian flag at their homes. This gesture signifies unity, patriotism, and reverence for India's struggle for freedom and its accomplishments.

As the bike rally concluded on a positive note, it resonated with the sentiments of unity and pride embodied by the "Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0" initiative. The commendable initiative by the Pune Postal Department exemplifies the collective dedication to celebrating India's freedom and fostering a sense of national belonging.

