Pune: Citizens Hold Discussion For Clean Rivers In City

Concerned citizens of Pune gathered at the Ganesh Visarjan Ghat near Chima Udyan and the Bund Garden Bridge in Yerwada to advocate for a clean and pollution-free river system on June 10. The meeting aimed to address the ongoing issue of river pollution and sought answers from responsible authorities.

Despite inviting representatives from various bodies, including the Irrigation Department, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and Pune Smart City, only officials from the Irrigation Department and PMRDA attended the open public forum.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, a spokesperson from Pune River Revival emphasized, "We still don't have conclusive answers regarding projects allowed inside the blue lines and the limited sewage treatment capacity, among other concerns." Citizens pledged to continue demanding accountability from officials and advocating for cleaner and flowing rivers.

The successful gathering was made possible through the efforts of activist Rupesh Kesekar and the dedicated team supporting the cause. Citizens expressed gratitude for facilitating this platform and vowed to persist in their pursuit of cleaner rivers.

Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding river revival, citizens are actively opposing the Pune Municipal Corporation's Mula-Mutha River Front Development (RFD) project. Protesters under the Save Mula-Mutha banner prioritize cleaning the river over cosmetic beautification efforts.

In a recent development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a directive to the PMC, ordering an immediate halt to tree cutting for the RFD project. The NGT directive came during the hearing of OA 80 of 2023, filed by Sarang Yadwadkar and Pushkar Kulkarni, further escalating the discussion on river conservation.