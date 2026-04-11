Pune: Chhagan Bhujbal’s Helicopter Makes Wrong Landing In Purandar Village

Chhagan Bhujbal | File Photo

Pune: A helicopter carrying Maharashtra Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal made an incorrect landing in a car parking area instead of a designated helipad in Khanwadi village of Purandar tehsil on Saturday, causing panic among locals.

The incident took place when Bhujbal arrived to attend a programme marking Mahatma Phule Jayanti. Despite a proper helipad being arranged for the event, the pilot reportedly mistook an open parking space for the landing site.

According to officials, the helicopter landed directly in the parking area where vehicles were present. The sudden landing created confusion and fear among people at the venue.

No injuries or damage were reported in the incident. Police quickly intervened and guided the pilot to shift the helicopter to the correct location. Bhujbal was safe and later attended the scheduled programme.

Local residents expressed concern over the lapse. They said the mistake could have led to a serious accident, especially as the area is close to residential zones. Many questioned how such an error occurred despite prior arrangements.

Authorities are likely to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Officials will examine whether the helipad was properly marked, if there was any technical issue, or if the error was due to misjudgment by the pilot.

The incident has raised concerns over safety protocols and coordination during VIP movements. Officials said steps will be taken to prevent such mistakes in the future.