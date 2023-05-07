Pune: Chandrakant Patil on morning walk in Baner; assures voters of cleanliness and development |

Pune's Guardian Minister and Kothrud MLA Chandrakantada Patil on Sunday held a direct meeting with citizens by visiting the Murkute Garden in Baner, which falls under his constituency.

The meeting was part of Patil's efforts to interact directly with voters ahead of the upcoming assembly election, which is scheduled to be held next year. In the 2019 assembly election, Patil was given the ticket from Kothrud after the party dropped sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni.

Theatre for the residents of Baner

The Kothrud Constituency, which is considered a preferred second home destination for many living in the heart of the city, has nearly four lakh voters. During the meeting, Patil assured citizens that he was committed to maintaining cleanliness in every area of the constituency through the 'Swachh' organization. He also promised to make every effort to build a theatre for the residents of Baner.

Water woes

Patil further informed citizens that he has been following up with the Municipal Corporation to solve the water issue in Baner and that the common water supply scheme is on the way to completion. Once completed, the water supply will start soon. Patil expressed confidence that this would solve the water problem in Baner.

Voters raised various issues

During the meeting, citizens raised issues such as setting up a theater for entertainment in Baner, roadblocks in the area, a large resting place at Murkute Garden, problems caused by illegal hawkers, sanitation facilities, and more. Patil assured citizens that the problems raised would be solved immediately, and gave instructions to the concerned authorities accordingly.

The meeting was attended by local officials, BJP leaders, and citizens of the BJP in large numbers, including corporator Amol Balwadkar, corporator Jyoti Kalamkar, Swapnali Saikar, Kothrud mandal president Puneet Joshi, Ganesh Kalamkar, Prahlad Saikar, Lahu Balavadkar, Sachin Pashankar, Umatai Gadgil, Sachin Dalvi, and Prakash Balavadkar.

