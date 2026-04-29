Pune: Chandan Nagar Cops Save Man From Suicide Attempt, Break Open Door

Chandan Nagar Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Two police constables from Chandan Nagar Police Station saved a man from a suicide attempt by breaking open the door of his house and rescuing him in time. The incident took place on the evening of Tuesday (27th April).

The officers, identified as Anil Talware and Satish Katari, were on duty when they received a distress call around 7 pm. The caller informed them that his father had locked himself inside the house and was trying to take his own life.

The constables rushed to the spot without delay. After speaking to the family, they understood the seriousness of the situation. They quickly arranged for a nearby welder and forced open the door to enter the house.

Inside, they found the man attempting suicide by hanging. The officers acted immediately. They brought him down, made him sit on the bed, and ensured he was stable. They then informed his relatives and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After medical care, the man was brought to the police station, where he was counselled and later handed over to his family.

The prompt response and presence of mind shown by the two officers helped save a life. They were later felicitated at the Chandan Nagar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) for their swift and commendable action.

If you or someone you know is struggling, reaching out to family, friends, or a mental health professional can help. Support is available, and timely help can make a difference.