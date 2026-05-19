Pune: Central Bank Of India To Organise Retail Loan Camp On May 22 | Sourced

Pune: Central Bank of India will organise a Retail Loan Camp for customers on May 22, 2026, at Hotel Spree Manor, Kranti Chowk, to provide citizens with information and assistance regarding various loan schemes under one roof.

The camp aims to offer visitors details about different retail loan products, including home loans, vehicle loans, personal loans, education loans and gold loans. Bank officials said customers will also get benefits such as competitive interest rates, concessions on processing fees and quicker approvals during the camp.

According to the bank, the initiative has been organised to provide convenient and faster financial services to customers in response to changing economic needs. Citizens visiting the camp will receive guidance from banking experts in selecting suitable loan products, understanding credit scores and accessing digital banking services.

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Officials said on-the-spot document verification and preliminary loan approval processes for eligible customers will also be carried out during the event.

The camp will begin at 10 am, and senior bank officials, branch managers and local dignitaries are expected to attend. The bank has appealed to citizens to make maximum use of the initiative.