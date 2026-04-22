Pune: CCTV Video Of PMPML Bus Crash At Appa Balwant Chowk Goes Viral | WATCH

Pune: CCTV Video Of PMPML Bus Crash At Appa Balwant Chowk Goes Viral | Sourced

Pune: A CCTV video showing the exact moment the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus crashed into a shop at Appa Balwant Chowk has surfaced online and is rapidly going viral.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage captures the bus suddenly veering off the road and slamming into a roadside shop, sending shockwaves across the city.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the busy market area, which is usually packed with shoppers and vehicles. The video shows the bus moving at speed before it suddenly swerves and crashes into the shop without warning. Within seconds, people nearby rush towards the spot.

According to initial information, the bus belongs to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash. The impact caused major damage to the shop, with the owner claiming losses worth several lakhs.

The incident created panic in the crowded locality. A large number of people gathered at the scene soon after the crash. Despite the severity of the impact, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

‘Accident Due To Bus Failure’

The bus driver has told officials that the accident happened due to brake failure. However, authorities have not confirmed this claim yet. Officials said the exact cause will be known only after a detailed inspection of the vehicle and further investigation.

Police and transport authorities are now examining the CCTV footage and the condition of the bus to find out whether the crash was due to a mechanical fault or driver negligence.