 PMPML Bus Crashes Into Shop At Appa Balwant Chowk; No Injuries Reported
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PMPML Bus Crashes Into Shop At Appa Balwant Chowk; No Injuries Reported

In Pune’s Appa Balwant Chowk, a speeding PMPML bus reportedly lost control and crashed into a shop, causing major damage worth several lakhs. The busy area saw panic, but no injuries or casualties were reported. The driver claimed brake failure, though authorities have not confirmed the cause. An investigation is underway to determine whether it was mechanical failure or negligence.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
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PMPML Bus Crashes Into Shop At Appa Balwant Chowk; No Injuries Reported |

Pune: A shocking incident unfolded in the busy Appa Balwant Chowk area on Tuesday, after a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus lost control and rammed straight into a shop.

According to preliminary information, the bus was moving at a high speed when the driver allegedly lost control, causing it to crash into the commercial establishment. The impact resulted in severe damage to the shop, with the owner claiming losses running into several lakhs.

The incident triggered panic in the crowded locality, drawing a large number of onlookers within minutes. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

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The bus driver has claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are expected to inspect the vehicle and verify the driver’s statement to determine whether mechanical failure or negligence led to the mishap.

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