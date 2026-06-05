Pune: Case Registered Against Pet Dog Owners After Multiple Bite Incidents In Parvati Area | Representational Image

Pune: The Parvati police have registered a case against the owners of a pet dog after residents alleged that the animal bit around 10 people over the past two weeks in the Parvati Paytha area.

The complaint was filed by Akshay Sathe, a 30-year-old private driver and resident of the locality. According to police, the latest incident took place around 4.30 pm on Wednesday when the dog allegedly attacked and bit a resident of the lane.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane of Parvati Police Station said the pet owners failed to keep the dog under control. The animal was reportedly allowed to move freely in the area without being kept on a leash or within a secure enclosure.

Police said several residents have complained that the dog has attacked people passing through the lane in recent days. The victims were allegedly bitten on their legs, hands and thighs. Based on these complaints, police have initiated legal action against the pet owners for negligence.

Authorities have also written to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), requesting officials to examine the dog and assess the situation. Further action will be taken based on the findings.

Police officials said pet owners have a responsibility to ensure that their animals do not pose a risk to others. Public safety remains a priority, especially in residential areas where children, senior citizens and pedestrians regularly use common spaces. Even trained pet dogs should not be allowed to roam off-leash if they have shown aggressive behaviour or have a history of biting people. Proper supervision and control are essential to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of residents.