Pune Businessman Duped Of ₹1.85 Crore On Promise Of Software Projects; Dhayari Man Arrested, Two Others Booked | AI

Pune police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 1.85 crore by promising to secure projects for a software company and inducing him to invest in the firm.

Dhayari Resident Arrested

The accused has been identified as Pravin Dattu Shelke (40), a resident of Dhayari. Regarding the matter a case has been registered against Nita Pravin Shelke and Richard Patridge in connection with the alleged fraud.

According to the complaint filed by Tushar Tejram Ghadale (46), a resident of Ravet, the alleged fraud took place between May 25, 2025, and February 2026 at Priston Info Global Solution Pvt. Ltd. at Navale Icon in Narhe.

Fabricated Documents Alleged

According to information, Shelke, Nita Shelke and Richard allegedly claimed to have contacts that could help the company secure projects. They allegedly sent fabricated agreements and documents and initially took Rs 2.80 lakh from the complainant.

Police said the accused allegedly obtained email correspondence and agreements exchanged between the complainant and his associates and used them to create the impression that the company was owned and operated by them. The accused allegedly gained the complainant's confidence and persuaded him to establish a software company in partnership.

The complainant was allegedly induced to invest Rs 1.85 crore in the company despite the accused allegedly knowing that no projects would be provided. Police have also alleged that a person identified as Krishna Gwas appointed as a trainer at the company and that Ghadale and his friend Vivek Bharti were also allegedly cheated.

Shelke has been arrested in connection with the case. Furthermore Police is investigating the matter.