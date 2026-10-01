Pune Businessman Chased, Attacked With Sickles; Police Yet To Identify Suspects | FPJ

Pune: A businessman was chased and attacked with sickles by two men after stepping out of his office in Kolwadi, Haveli taluka, on Wednesday afternoon. The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed the attackers pursuing the victim before allegedly assaulting him. His vehicle was also vandalised during the attack.

The victim, identified as Sachin Lonkar, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to preliminary information, Lonkar was heading towards his vehicle when Gajanan Gaikwad and Akash Adsule allegedly approached him carrying sickles. On noticing the two men, Lonkar reportedly attempted to flee. However, the suspects allegedly chased him and attacked him with the weapons.

The assault reportedly took place two days after an alleged extortion attempt targeting Lonkar. Gajanan Gulab Gaikwad allegedly stopped Lonkar's vehicle and demanded ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Gaikwad allegedly threatened Lonkar with a firearm while demanding the money. He reportedly told Lonkar that his supply business was doing well and that he should have no difficulty paying the amount.

A case has been registered at Lonikand Police Station in connection with the alleged extortion demand. Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the subsequent attack.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Lonikand Police Station Assistant Police Inspector Vilas Mote confirmed that a case had been registered but said the attackers had not yet been identified.

Mote said police were working to identify and arrest the suspects. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

He said Lonkar runs a business in the area and that the victim and the suspected attackers live in the same locality. Further investigation is underway.