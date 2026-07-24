Pune: Bus Accidents Cost MSRTC ₹5 Crore In FY 2025-26

Representative Image | File

Road accidents involving Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses in the Pune division claimed 24 lives and left 168 passengers and road users injured during the financial year 2025-26, resulting in a compensation payout of nearly ₹5 crore by the state transport undertaking.

According to official data, a total of 192 people were affected in accidents involving MSRTC buses. Of them, 24 died, 60 sustained serious injuries, and 108 suffered minor injuries.

The Pune division of MSRTC disbursed ₹4.98 crore as compensation during the year. This included ₹16.57 lakh as immediate financial assistance to injured victims, while ₹4.82 crore was paid to the legal heirs of deceased victims and those who suffered serious injuries, in compliance with court orders.

The compensation burden has added to the financial challenges already faced by the state transport corporation. Officials said ST bus accidents often involve not only buses but also two-wheelers, four-wheelers and other vehicles. Compensation is awarded in cases involving fatalities, permanent disabilities and serious injuries, as per legal provisions and court directives.

Speaking on the issue, Arun Siya, Divisional Controller, MSRTC Pune, said the corporation has taken several measures to reduce accidents.

"Regular counselling, health check-ups, refresher training and road safety guidance are provided to drivers. Compensation is paid to accident victims as per the rules," he said.

Transport officials believe that reducing accident rates through improved driver training and stricter safety measures would not only save lives but also significantly reduce the corporation's compensation expenditure.

The figures highlight the dual challenge before MSRTC—enhancing passenger safety while reducing the mounting financial burden arising from road accidents.