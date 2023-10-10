 Pune: Burglars Steal Gold Jewellery, Cash From NIBM Annexe Road Bungalow
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Burglars Steal Gold Jewellery, Cash From NIBM Annexe Road Bungalow

Pune: Burglars Steal Gold Jewellery, Cash From NIBM Annexe Road Bungalow

The burglary was discovered when the gardener of a neighboring bungalow noticed the doors left open

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Burglars Steal Gold Jewellery, Cash From NIBM Annexe Road Bungalow | Representative Image

Burglars stole gold jewellery, cash, and US dollars, amounting to a total of ₹7.16 lakh, from a bungalow in a society on NIBM Annexe Road between October 5 and 7. The homeowner was in England visiting his daughter during the incident.

According to reports, the burglars entered the society by scaling the rear compound wall and gained access to the bungalow by breaking the locks on the kitchen and safety doors. They ransacked the premises, broke into eight cupboards and a safe, and made off with gold jewellery, ₹85,000 in cash, and USD 400.

The burglary was discovered when the gardener of a neighbouring bungalow noticed the doors left open.

The police have stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage from inside the housing society and nearby areas to identify the burglars.

Read Also
Pune: Eight Security Guards Arrested With Fake Arms Licenses From Jammu And Kashmir
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Offers Rs 25,000 And Rs 15,000 Financial Aid For Higher Education To 10th And 12th Pass...

Pune: PMC Offers Rs 25,000 And Rs 15,000 Financial Aid For Higher Education To 10th And 12th Pass...

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Resigns As Director Of PDCC Bank After 32-Year Tenure

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Resigns As Director Of PDCC Bank After 32-Year Tenure

Pune: Brother Of Drug Racketeer Lalit Patil Arrested In Varanasi By City Police

Pune: Brother Of Drug Racketeer Lalit Patil Arrested In Varanasi By City Police

Pimpri Chinchwad: Six Police Personnel Suspended After Explosion And Fire In Tathawade Due To...

Pimpri Chinchwad: Six Police Personnel Suspended After Explosion And Fire In Tathawade Due To...

Pune: Plans Underway To Introduce Governance Course For MLAs In Collaboration With MIT-SOG, Says...

Pune: Plans Underway To Introduce Governance Course For MLAs In Collaboration With MIT-SOG, Says...