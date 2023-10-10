Pune: Burglars Steal Gold Jewellery, Cash From NIBM Annexe Road Bungalow | Representative Image

Burglars stole gold jewellery, cash, and US dollars, amounting to a total of ₹7.16 lakh, from a bungalow in a society on NIBM Annexe Road between October 5 and 7. The homeowner was in England visiting his daughter during the incident.

According to reports, the burglars entered the society by scaling the rear compound wall and gained access to the bungalow by breaking the locks on the kitchen and safety doors. They ransacked the premises, broke into eight cupboards and a safe, and made off with gold jewellery, ₹85,000 in cash, and USD 400.

The burglary was discovered when the gardener of a neighbouring bungalow noticed the doors left open.

The police have stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage from inside the housing society and nearby areas to identify the burglars.

