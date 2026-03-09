Pune Budget 2026-27: ₹881.74 Crore Allocated For Health Services; Kamala Nehru Hospital To Be Modernised | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a total allocation of Rs 881.74 crore for the health department in the 2026-27 budget. This includes Rs 131.30 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 750.44 crore for revenue expenditure. The civic body has also indicated plans to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, upgrade hospitals and improve disease control mechanisms across the city.

The PMC has announced the complete modernisation of Kamala Nehru Hospital, which is also affiliated with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College. The hospital will be upgraded with modern operation theatres, advanced medical equipment and specialist doctors to provide complete healthcare services to citizens. Plans for modernising other municipal hospitals is also the part of the project.

Under the Urban Poor Medical Assistance Scheme, PMC has allocated Rs 22 crore to support treatment for economically weaker citizens. In addition, Rs 13 crore has been marked for medical assistance to retired PMC employees, former corporators and their families.

Meanwhile, the PMC has intensified its campaign to make Pune a rabies-free city. From April 2025 to January 2026, about 47,273 stray animals were vaccinated. Overall, 1,52,254 dogs have been vaccinated and sterilised, including 1,03,981 under a special campaign.

To address the issue of stray dogs in the city, the civic administration has planned to set up shelter centres in public spaces, in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court. The focus will also be on sterilisation and vaccination of dogs, for which a special financial provision has been made.

An agency has also been appointed to control the menace of stray pigs, while contractors have been assigned to remove dead animals from across the city around the clock.

Under the PM-ABHIM scheme of the central government, Pune has been selected among 20 cities nationwide and four cities in Maharashtra to strengthen disease surveillance systems. A Metropolitan Surveillance Unit and a modern laboratory are being set up at Javle Bhavan in Kasba Peth with a project cost of Rs 8.09 crore, of which Rs 1.44 crore has already been received.