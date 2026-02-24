Pune: Brutal Assault In Rajgurunagar Over Photo In Corporate WhatsApp Group; Employee Attacked With Iron Rod | Representational Image

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light where a company employee was brutally attacked with an iron rod for allegedly sharing a photo on a corporate WhatsApp group. The incident happened in the Rajgurunagar area of Khed Tehsil in Pune District. A case has been officially registered at the Khed Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) regarding the matter.

The victim has been identified as Vishal Hiraman Totre (originally from Vadgaon Patole, currently residing in Rakshewadi, Khed Tehsil). A case has been filed against the accused, Akshay Bhagwan Bhambure (resident of Dhore Bhamburwadi, Khed Tehsil).

According to available details, a dispute had arisen within the company regarding the use of mobile phones. The complainant, Vishal Totre, had reportedly shared photos of the accused, Akshay Bhambure, with the company’s HR manager and on the official company WhatsApp group.

Infuriated by this action, the accused intercepted Vishal Totre and assaulted him with an iron rod, striking him on the head and elbows. Totre sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Police stated that following the assault, the accused threatened the complainant, saying, "If you complain against me again, I will kill you." The Khed Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the law and are conducting further investigations. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the local industrial area.