Pune: Breaking stigma around menstruation through impactful street plays by Ujaas

Ujaas, the social initiative led by Aditya Birla Education Trust, is making remarkable progress in its mission to break the stigma surrounding menstruation and promote open conversations about menstrual health and hygiene. In anticipation of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the organization organized impactful street plays across Pune to challenge societal norms and foster inclusivity.

Breaking the Silence

Titled "Breaking the Silence: Let's Normalize Periods," these plays were strategically held at prominent locations such as Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, MAVIM SHG Communities 1 and 2, Swargate bus depot, Kalakar katta - FC road, and Karve road khau galli. The performances attracted a diverse audience, including students, doctors, and individuals from different backgrounds, who came together to witness this impactful event.

In addition to the street plays, Ujaas has been actively conducting various initiatives throughout the year, including wall painting and workshops for the visually impaired, to raise awareness about menstrual health. These creative expressions further reinforce their cause and engage the community.

The primary objective of the street plays was to educate and empower both women and men, emphasizing the significance of menstrual health, proper hygiene practices, and dispelling prevalent misconceptions. Advaitesha Birla, Sociopreneur and Founder of Ujaas, acknowledged the unique power of street plays, stating that they possess an unparalleled magic capable of captivating hearts and opening minds. Ujaas aims to empower individuals, ignite conversations, and challenge taboos to embrace menstrual health as a natural and celebrated aspect of life.

Ujaas, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust, is dedicated to creating a positive and sustainable impact in India's menstrual health landscape.