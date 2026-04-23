Pune: Brahmin Priest Assaulted Over Wedding Ritual Dispute In Alandi

Alandi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 60-year-old priest was allegedly assaulted and threatened over a dispute related to wedding rituals at a wedding ceremony hall in Pune district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday (21st April) at around 5 pm at Kulvadhu Mangal Karyalay in the Gopalpura area of Alandi in Khed tehsil. The case was registered on Monday at around 9:48 pm at the Alandi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, the complainant, Madhukar Laxman Pandey (60), a brahmin priest residing in Kelgaon, had conducted a wedding ceremony at the venue. During the event, the accused, identified as Ganesh Laxman Dabhekar, allegedly confronted him over the removal of the groom’s pheta (turban) immediately after the ceremony.

The accused reportedly claimed that the early removal of the turban led to a reduced payment from the groom’s family. An argument broke out, during which the accused allegedly abused the priest in public using obscene language.

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Police said the situation escalated when the accused allegedly issued death threats and physically assaulted the complainant. He was reportedly punched and kicked on the head, stomach, and arms and was pushed to the ground. The assault resulted in a fracture to his right wrist and an injury near his right eye.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Alandi Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has not been arrested so far.

Police Sub-Inspector Khadke is leading the investigation. Authorities said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.