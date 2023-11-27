Pune: Boyfriend Booked For Abetment After Girlfriend Dies By Suicide | File Image

A 19-year-old girl from Rajuri, Purandar, died by suicide in the Loni Kalbhor area due to a love affair gone wrong. The police have registered a case against her boyfriend, Aditya Ashok Jadhav, for allegedly abetting her suicide.

The deceased, identified as Pratiksha Dattatray Bhagat, took this drastic step. Her father, Dattatray Abhimanyu Bhagat, filed the complaint at the Loni Kalbhor Police Station against Jadhav.

Both Bhagat and Jadhav hail from the same village and were involved in a romantic relationship. Jadhav, promising marriage, eloped with Bhagat. However, he later reneged on the commitment, stating that he would not marry her and disregarding her pleas.

Feeling harassed by Jadhav's actions, Bhagat sought refuge at her maternal uncle's place in the Urli Devachi area on the Hadapsar-Saswad road, where she took her life.

Sub-Inspector of Police Vaibhav More is conducting the investigation.