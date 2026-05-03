Pune-Bound Vande Bharat Scare: 3-Year-Old Left Alone After Father Misses Train At Kurduwadi | File Pic

Pune: A three-year-old girl was left alone inside the Vande Bharat Express after her father stepped onto a platform to buy biscuits and could not reboard before the train departed, officials said.

The incident took place at Kurduwadi Railway Station in Solapur district during the Solapur–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) journey.

Rahul Khurmute, who was travelling with his family, got down briefly to buy food for his hungry daughter. Within seconds, the train’s automatic doors shut, and the train began moving, leaving him behind on the platform while his young daughter remained inside.

The child, seated in coach C-5, seat number 30, panicked when her father did not return. She started crying, drawing the attention of nearby passengers. They quickly realised she was alone and informed travelling ticket examiner H.L. Meena.

Meena immediately alerted the railway control room. The Pune control room then contacted the railway police. Acting swiftly, RPF constable Vinay Prakash and Assistant Sub-Inspector N.N. Nalawade coordinated efforts to trace the child’s family and ensure her safety.

Girl Comforted, Father Contacted…

As the train continued towards Pune, a female passenger comforted the frightened girl and kept her calm. At the same time, railway officials used reservation details to contact Rahul Khurmute. He was distressed, but the police reassured him and advised him to travel to Pune by another train.

Railway authorities also contacted the child’s mother, Vaishali Khurmute, and asked her to reach Pune station. When the train arrived, the railway police safely handed over the girl to her mother. The emotional reunion brought relief to the family, who expressed gratitude to the railway staff and police.

Officials said the incident highlights how even a few seconds can lead to dangerous situations during train travel. The Railway Administration has urged passengers not to step onto platforms during halts on Vande Bharat trains, as the automatic doors cannot be reopened easily once they close.