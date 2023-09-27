Pune-Bound Flight Delayed By 2 Hours Due To Pilot's Absence |

More than 100 passengers aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Pune experienced a nearly two-hour delay while inside the aircraft, reportedly due to the pilot's absence.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart from Delhi at 7pm on Monday, had completed the boarding process by 6:45pm. However, passengers had to endure a wait of over two hours, with the flight finally taking off at 9:10pm due to the pilot's absence.

On a subsequent occasion, the same Delhi-Pune flight encountered another delay, with passengers waiting inside the airport terminal building.

